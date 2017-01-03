Man charged in South Euclid kidnapping hoax pleads guilty

Ethan Patterson, the man charged in the South Euclid kidnapping hoax, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Dec. 23 after Patterson called saying that his 6-year-old daughter had been taken from a South Euclid Walmart parking lot.

Police say Patterson made up the story and that he does not have a child.

Patterson was charged with obstruction of official business and making a false alarm. He was fined $750 and ordered to serve 180 days in county jail, with nine days credit for time already served.

Patterson was out on parole for other charges in another court when this incident happened, according to police.

