Neighbors share stories of missing Cessna passengers

Friends and neighbors of the six passengers missing from the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared on Thursday night are opening up about the kind of people the Flemings and Caseys are.

One neighbor from their Dublin area development recalls the time his car wouldn't start. Brian and Megan Casey went across the street to their home to grab a spare battery they had on hand, and installed it for them.

Another says that Brian was the rock of the neighborhood. The family is very active in the First Presbyterian Church, which has already held two vigils for the family.

Through his position as CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus, neighbors say John Fleming got tickets to Cavs games and other sporting events almost on a weekly basis. They say he was always inviting and treating people from the neighborhood to these special events.

Megan Casey was pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Sisters have been posting messages about the recovery mission on Facebook.

"Megan, a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend lived nineteen exceptional years as a vibrant and ambitious young woman. Whether Megan was hunting with her dad and brother, enjoying quality family time, or participating in a National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine at University of North Carolina--Chapel Hill, she was truly passionate about life and always bringing happiness to those around her. Her commitment to the Liberty Youth Mission simply highlights her dedication to serve others.

After her last trip as a student, she wrote, “My heart is so full after having the opportunity to serve the people of Erie all while growing in my faith and worshiping alongside some of my closest friends and my beautiful sister."

The search for the plane, debris or passengers continues on Lake Erie.

Editor's note: Reporter Lacey Crisp contributed to this story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved