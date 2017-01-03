'Don’t move, or I’ll shoot you guys!' says man robbing Walgreen's

A man who robbed Walgreen's with a spray bottle is still on the loose, police say.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Copley Road pharmacy.

According to employees, two men came into the store and walked around for about an hour. One suspect then jumped through a small pharmacy window, pointed a spray bottle at the pharmacist and pharmacy technician, and told them "Don’t move, or I’ll shoot you guys!"

The suspect then grabbed a bottle of medication and ran towards the front of the store. The second suspect was at the front of the store making a purchase and acting as a lookout. They fled the store in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota, southbound on South Hawkins Avenue.

The suspects are described as two black males. The first suspect is 20 -25 years old, 5’09” – 5’10”, 130 – 140 lbs., and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black stripes, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles. The second suspect is light complexioned, 5’08” – 5’09”, 120 – 130 lbs., with dreadlocks and was wearing a black leather jacket and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

