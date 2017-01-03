Police: Father who pleaded guilty in teenage daughter's abduction fails to show up to court

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of William Roberts, the father who pleaded guilty to abducting his 15-year-old daughter out of foster care in September, after he failed to show up for his sentencing.

Roberts allegedly took his daughter Robin from a Brunswick K-Mart, leading to a state-wide Amber Alert. He is a registered sex offender who has a drug history.

Roberts led police on a short chase before eventually surrendering later that afternoon. He plead guilty on Nov. 22 to failure to comply.

He was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday but did not show up for court.

