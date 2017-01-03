Person of interest in deadly bar shooting who turned self in is cleared

A person of interest, in the murder at a Bedford bar on Sunday, who turned himself in to police has been cleared. The person, whose name has not been released, was brought into custody on Monday but not charged.

Detectives said the man looks similar to the suspect who was caught on surveillance video firing a gun into Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grille on Northfield Road. They said the man came to them after people on the street started accusing him of the crime.

Det./Sgt. Rick Suts said new leads are coming into the department and are being pursued. Investigators are also seeking information on the suspect’s female getaway driver. She is urged to contact police immediately.

Police say a suspect was caught on surveillance video firing a gun into Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille located on Northfield Road. Trevis Stephens, 33, was in the back of the bar when a bullet came through the window and struck him. Police say there's no indication Stephens and the suspect knew each other.

Det./Sgt. Rick Suts said the original 911 call was for a man causing a disturbance around closing time Sunday morning. Surveillance video from inside the bar shows a scuffle. A security guard is later seen putting the suspected gunman into a choke-hold before kicking him out of the establishment.

"At that point, he went to his vehicle [and] retrieved a handgun, came back and tried to get into the bar," Suts said.

Attempts to get back inside the bar were not successful because staff locked the doors. A few minutes later police said more 911 calls were made about shots being fired from the front parking lot. Police arrived after the shots were fired and the suspect fled.

Lizz Perry and her sister, Lyneric, live near the bar. Perry remembers when it used to be a pizza restaurant.

“This has been like the third bar or lounge that's been here, and you just kind of question why in such a neighborhood it would be there,” Perry said. “Shootings and killings and liquor licenses probably isn’t the way to go.”

