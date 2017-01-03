Father fights back tears talking about son's accidental death (VIDEO)

Police are awaiting the official report from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on the cause of death of a three-year-old boy on Sunday.

The father of Lorne Johnson, the toddler who they believe died of carbon monoxide poisoning, says he would never have intentionally put his family in danger. The car he took on a weekend errand run with Loren and his older brother had no catalytic converter. It is believed that allowed the poisonous fumes to enter the passenger compartment.

Lorne Johnson Sr. said he bought the car a couple of months ago.

"I was driving the car. The muffler was bad when I bought it. I had to get the muffler replaced. The catalytic converter came off a couple of weeks ago. I was driving on the freeway. I been driving it back and forth to school. All of us been in that van going wherever we needed to go," Johnson said.

At Conrad's downtown Craig Reed explained that while a catalytic converter is a fairly innocuous part of a car, it is one important to a vehicle operating safely.

"The converters main job is taking carbon monoxide and turning it into carbon dioxide," said Reed.

Little Lorne wasn't the only one sickened. His 17-year-old brother was admitted to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Loren Senior became ill as well.

Through tears dad said, "I'm OK now but I don't think I'll ever be OK. If I thought for any second I was endangering any one of my children I would never got that vehicle."

