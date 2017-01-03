Dive team leader talks about conditions and tools used in search for plane

The Mentor Fire Department's Dive team leader said the "last seen point" of the Cessna 525 Citation is crucial in fine-tuning the search area for the missing jet.

Firefighter Mike Ulrich said the four dives teams out on Lake Erie will be using sonar technology to locate possible objects from the plane. Once potential debris is located, it will be marked then a finer detail sonar is dropped before divers hit the water.

As for conditions they are facing once they're in the water, Ulrich said it depends on the terrain.

"It could be either sand. It could be muck. It could be branches, rocks, debris, depending on what’s down there. So that’s what’s giving them a difficult time in trying to find this. It’s kind of like finding a needle in a haystack," he said.

He said Tuesday's conditions are still pretty good, but the weather does play a major role in success or failure.

"It’s mucky and the visibility is anywhere from the front of your hand that may be 4 feet. On a good day when it’s all clear for a couple days, no rain, you’re talking 10-15 feet visibility," Ulrich added.

Ulrich said the four dive teams being utilized in the search are looking for anything that resembles a plane and have to be careful when they approach things.

"You have to stay off the bottom or you’re going to kick the silt up and you’re not going to see anything at all," he said.

To distinguish between old wreckage and wreckage from the missing Cessna, dive teams reference maps with coordinates of already discovered wreckage.

All those that are unknown must be investigated. Ulrich called it a tedious and labor intensive process.

"They’re racing against the clock, time, ice that could possibly move in," Ulrich said.

With the water temperature in the 40s, they also have to worry about hypothermia and fatigue among divers. The current search area is two miles north-south, by 2.5 miles east-west.

"It’s extremely large for what you’re looking for. If it’s broken up in pieces, it’s going to be a much longer process to find the correct pieces you need. If it’s mostly together it’ll be a little bit easier but it’s hard to tell how long it’s going to take," added Ulrich.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.