Beachwood Place announces rules for minors in the mall

If you have plans to hang out at the mall this weekend, you better take mom or dad along.

Barely a week after a large-scale disturbance broke out at Beachwood Place, mall representatives said they're changing policy.

The Parental Guidance Required (“PGR”) program is aimed at providing a comfortable, family-friendly shopping experience for all mall guests, according to Beachwood Place representatives. The PGR program will require that, after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, all mall visitors age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old. The PGR program will be strictly and uniformly enforced on all mall property, including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

Beachwood Place Senior General Manager Neisha Vitells said the goal is to cut down on disruptive behavior.

"The incident that just happened at Beachwood Place is really a good example of why we believe the PGR program is right for this property and it's something that will help offer all our guests a comfortable and family friendly environment," said Vitello.

Starting Friday, public safety officers will check IDs starting at 5 p.m. An adult 21 years or older may accompany up to four minors at Beachwood Place. The adult must stay with them at all times.

"All are welcome at Beachwood Place at any time – we simply require that during certain weekend hours, families spend their shopping time together," said Vitello. "Providing a pleasant and comfortable experience for our guests is our top priority. The PGR program is intended to enhance the shopping experience in ways the entire community will appreciate."

Civil Rights Lawyer Avery Friedman isn't a fan of the new policy. "I think it's a formula for disaster. Clearly it isn't something that was thought through. Think about the enforcement, private security guards targeting particular teenagers. Which ones are they going to target?" said Avery.

Beachwood Police Captain Gary Haba supports the idea. "We consider Beachwood Place to be an outstanding community partner and fully support their efforts to ensure that the center remains a premier retail destination for everyone. We are always focused on the safety and security of our citizens and feel confident in the future success of this program," he said.

"The City fully supports Beachwood Place in their decision to implement a PGR program to help provide the best shopping experience for all of their guests. Millions of people shop at Beachwood Place every year. It is a destination shopping location and a safe place to shop for both children and adults, and this is merely an extra step to assure customers will have an outstanding experience," Beachwood Mayor Merle S. Gorden said.

Despite support from the police department and the mayor, Friedman doesn't think the plan will work.

"They're bending over backwards to justify what they're doing. Ultimately, things will probably calm down and return back to normal," Friedman said. "The impact both from the legal perspective and the economics of business is going to wind up being a disaster."

During PGR hours, trained public safety officers stationed at all mall entrances will check IDs of all patrons who appear to be 17 and under. Those who cannot provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old in order to remain at the mall. Those who provide proper identification demonstrating they are at least 18 will be offered an optional wristband. Individuals who choose not to wear the wristband may be asked for ID again by public safety officers patrolling inside the mall. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

Announcements will be made inside the mall starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, giving unsupervised teens ample time to complete their shopping and leave the mall before PGR begins. After 5 p.m. public safety officers inside the mall will check IDs of individuals who appear to be underage and are not wearing wristbands.

