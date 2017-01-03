Debris collected in missing plane search being vetted

As the search and recovery teams gather evidence in the effort to determine what happened to the Cessna 525 Citation, missing since Thursday night, the Cleveland Police Department is leading the mission to preserve and vet debris.

According to the Joint Information Center, most of the more than 120 pieces of debris collected so far had been washed ashore, collected from the shoreline, not the water.

Once gathered, the pieces of debris are being returned to a local, undisclosed area where each piece is examined to see if it's related to the investigation.

Some of the debris that's been recovered has been determined to match, or be consistent with pieces of a plane like the one that is missing.

There has been debris recovered from an area around E. 170th and Lakeshore Blvd. and the area just west of Bratenahl , around E. 104th and Lakeshore Blvd. on the shoreline.

The search area has expanded from the initial 2.5mx2m radius to 4 miles long by 2 miles wide, a total of 10 sq miles. The plane had a cockpit voice recorder, and an emergency locator transmitter on board.

Investigators are trying to hear the beacon, but haven’t been able to detect so far. There is a piece of equipment on its way to Cleveland that should help them detect that specific frequency.

The Cleveland Division of Police is handing the debris recovery, and is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation and Safety Board in processing it. But the Joint Information Center spokesperson couldn't say who, specifically, was examining the debris for a match, or what process the were using to verify it as related to the missing plane.

