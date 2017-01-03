Browns staff will coach Senior Bowl

Hue Jackson said he would "jump" at the chance to coach the Senior Bowl.

Now he'll get his wish.

The Browns and Chicago Bears coaching staffs have been tabbed to work the college all-star game January 24-28 in Mobile, AL.

Jackson will head the South squad. He was named by Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage, a former Browns GM.

“I’m excited about coaching the Senior Bowl,” Jackson said in a statement. “They really do an outstanding job of getting great players to participate in the game. Obviously, this can be really beneficial to our organization by spending a week coaching some of the best players in college football while we are preparing for the draft. I always say coaching is all about teaching and putting players in the best environment to succeed. I really look at this as an opportunity to help these young men be at their best during a week in which they get to showcase their talents to the entire National Football League.”

