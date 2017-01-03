2 Giant Eagle stores closing in Northeast Ohio

A Giant Eagle official said they are closing two supermarkets in Northeast Ohio. Two Giant Eagle stores and one area GetGo are closing down.

Giant Eagle supermarket at 11501 Buckeye Road closes on Feb. 4

GetGo at 2780 East 116th Street closes on Saturday. Feb.4

Giant Eagle at 13820 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland closes on March 4.

The in-store pharmacies at both Giant Eagle locations will close on Saturday, January 14 to ensure the prescriptions of all impacted Pharmacy customers are transitioned to another retailer.

