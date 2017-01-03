Rajai Davis is heading to Oakland

The Indians will lose outfielder Rajai Davis to Oakland. The news that he will not be returning to Cleveland is not unexpected, the Tribe already spent a lot of money on Edwin Encarnacion and will have Tyler Naquin and Abraham Almonte to play centerfield in 2017. The Indians made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Source: Rajai Davis and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a one-year deal for $6M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2017





Jeff Passan with Yahoo! Sports said Davis and the A’s have agreed on a one-year deal worth $6-million. The 36-year old had an outstanding season last year, stealing 43 bases to go with a career-high 12 home runs. Davis will always be remembered in Cleveland for belting a game-tying two-run home run in the 8th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.



Naquin and Almonte will be expected to continue their development as players and fill the void. Naquin hit .296 with 14 home runs in 2016, but struggled as the year went on, especially in the playoffs. Almonte was batting .264 before getting slapped with an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug policy.

