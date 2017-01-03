12-year-old girl sent to the hospital in Canton after she is stabbed by a boy

12-year-old girl sent to the hopsital in Canton after she is stabbed by a boy (Source: Raycom Media)

A 12 year-old girl in Canton is in the hospital after she was stabbed by a boy.

Canton police said the call came around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, a 13-year-old boy stabbed her in the leg and arm. The girl has non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on the 1400 block of 14th Street Northwest. The 13-year-old boy was arrested.

