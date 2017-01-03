Crestwood Elementary to be closed on Wednesday (Source: WOIO)

Crestwood Elementary will be closed on Wednesday after a water main break. The district made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

Crestwood elementary closed tomorrow due to water main break. All other schools open. — Elyria City Schools (@ElyriaSchools) January 4, 2017

The school will reopen on Thursday. All other schools in the district will be open on Wednesday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

