Crestwood Elementary to be closed on Wednesday

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer


Crestwood Elementary will be closed on Wednesday after a water main break. The district made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

The school will reopen on Thursday. All other schools in the district will be open on Wednesday.

