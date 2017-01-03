Tempers flared at a Brook Park City Council meeting Tuesday night

Brook Park city leaders are divided over whether a council member should step down. The meeting got heated when Councilwoman Julie McCormick showed up.

Residents were upset, and yelling "resign!"

The mayor, council members and the law director clashed on what steps to take next. 33-year-old Julie McCormick was arrested in November for shoplifting over $900 worth of merchandise from Target.

She resigned her position on December 12th, but rescinded her resignation two weeks later. At Tuesday night's meeting McCormick abstained from roll call and from voting, but that wasn't enough for residents.

When two council members called for a motion to deny McCormick's rescinded resignation, a war of words erupted as the council president denied a vote. Then when the law director tried to step in to explain the legality of the situation, her mic was cut off.

"Let me speak on this issue!" She said as her mic was killed.

Residents were clearly upset about how city council handled the discussion of McCormick's status.

Mike Vecchio said it's a slap in the face.

"So now we have a person who could possibly be convicted of a felony making decisions for residents even though she sitting here tonight abstaining. It's a show in my opinion they don't care what the residents think," Vecchio said.

As of 11 p.m., it didn't look like city council would make a determination about McCormick's employment status. The main item on city council's agenda Tuesday night was a recreation center bond. The $5 million proposal passed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.