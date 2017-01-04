Man suffers gunshot wound to face, dies at hospital

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the area of South Adams Street and South Diamond Street at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday night.

They found Jarrod Cyrus, 30, laying on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to Ohio Health Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this case, give Mansfield Division of Police a call by contacting Detective Ron Packer at 419-755-9729 or Lieutenant Robert Skropits at 419-755-9724.

