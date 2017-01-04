Murder warrant issued in death of Lorain man

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man dead inside the residence on Reid Avenue.

According to police, the victim, 26-year-old Albert Ross, III, was visiting the suspect when he was killed.

Police have issued a murder warrant for Vincent Lee, 26. He's considered armed and dangerous and possibly driving a black Chevy Equinox (Ohio registration GFH6929), according to police.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lee is encouraged to call Detective D. Camarillo at 440-204-2031.

