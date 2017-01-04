High winds hamper search efforts for missing plane

High winds will suspend the search in Lake Erie for the missing plane. However, crews will be on foot along the shoreline Wednesday.

The plane, piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, went missing shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night. The other people on board are believed to have been Fleming's wife, Sue, and his two sons, Jack and Andrew, along with their neighbors Megan and Brian Casey.

Recovery crews have heard a possible ping during search efforts. They are waiting to confirm if it is from the Cessna 525 Citation. The city is also waiting for equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board to arrive to help find the black box.

So far, there have been 7 vessels and 4 dive teams searching an area more than 10 square miles. Investigators found 2 more pieces of debris on the shoreline Tuesday. That's on top of the more than 120 pieces of debris they found in the last couple of days.

Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard, Underwater Marine Contractors, Cleveland Division of Police, New York State Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire, Brecksville Fire and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers are working on the search and recovery efforts.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

