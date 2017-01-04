Man carjacked at car wash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man carjacked at car wash

A man washing his car at American Pride Car Wash on Detroit Avenue was carjacked, police said.

Police release surveillance photos from the crime. It shows the two suspects. Police said around 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, a man pointed a shotgun at the victim and a woman demanded the victim's keys and phone.

The suspects took off in his car.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call police.

