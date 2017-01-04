Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Shaker Heights

Police were called to a Shaker Heights home for a welfare check. They found Carol Posner, 76, and her husband dead.

The couple were discovered Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 3075 Morley Road.

Both Posner and her husband had been shot. It's believed the husband shot his wife then turned the gun on himself.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.