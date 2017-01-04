Westlake convenience store robbed in broad daylight

The Convenient Food Mart on Detroit Road in Westlake was robbed at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. The robber demanded cash from the clerk, then fled westbound on foot. No weapon was seen or mentioned, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured a man police describe as a man in his mid-30s medium build. He was wearing a dark color winter hat, a black jacket, a dark grey v-neck shirt, dark-colored pants, brown shoes, and a black ring on his left ring finger. He has a brown mustache and goatee with a distinct strip of hair in the center of his chin.

Anyone with information can call Westlake Police Department at (440)871-3311.

