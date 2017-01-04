Arrest warrant issued for suspect in the Bedford New Year's Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in the Bedford New Year's Day homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for John Word (Source Bedford Police) An arrest warrant has been issued for John Word (Source Bedford Police)
Clairese Murray (Source: Bedford Police) Clairese Murray (Source: Bedford Police)
Police say she helped the suspect flee the scene. (Source: Bedford Police) Police say she helped the suspect flee the scene. (Source: Bedford Police)
The suspect was shown on surveillance video. (Source Bedford Police) The suspect was shown on surveillance video. (Source Bedford Police)
The victim, Trevis Stephens. (Source: Police) The victim, Trevis Stephens. (Source: Police)
BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police, with the help of Bedford police have arrested the suspected getaway driver from a New Year's Day homicide.

Clairese Murray, 35, was taken into custody with out incident. She is expected to be charged with complicity to murder when she's arraigned Thursday morning.

Trevis Stephens, 33, was sitting inside Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille on January 1 when a bullet came through the window and hit him. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. 

The Bedford Police Department have also issued a murder warrant for the arrest for 35-year-old John Word. Word who is from Cleveland has been identified as the suspected shooter of Stephens.

Word is on Federal Parole and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you are asked to call 911 

If you have information on where he is you are asked to call investigators at 440-232-3408. 

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly