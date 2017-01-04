Arrest warrant issued for suspect in the Bedford New Year's Day homicide

Police say she helped the suspect flee the scene. (Source: Bedford Police)

An arrest warrant has been issued for John Word (Source Bedford Police)

Cleveland police, with the help of Bedford police have arrested the suspected getaway driver from a New Year's Day homicide.

Clairese Murray, 35, was taken into custody with out incident. She is expected to be charged with complicity to murder when she's arraigned Thursday morning.

Trevis Stephens, 33, was sitting inside Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille on January 1 when a bullet came through the window and hit him. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m.

The Bedford Police Department have also issued a murder warrant for the arrest for 35-year-old John Word. Word who is from Cleveland has been identified as the suspected shooter of Stephens.

Word is on Federal Parole and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you are asked to call 911

If you have information on where he is you are asked to call investigators at 440-232-3408.

Bedford PD release surveillance video of suspect who fired deadly shot inside Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grill- killing 33yr old Trevis Stephens. pic.twitter.com/EAGABNacwj — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 2, 2017

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.