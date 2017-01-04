Ohio RV Supershow opens Wednesday at the I-X Center - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio RV Supershow opens Wednesday at the I-X Center

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 41st annual Ohio RV Supershow is back at the I-X Center. It opens January 4-8.

More than 600 of the newest RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes will be featured.

This is considered America's largest indoor RV show.

Tickets are $13 for adults, children 12 and under FREE. You can buy tickets online at here.

