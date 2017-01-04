Inmates who claimed to be sexually assaulted caught in a lie

On December 29, 2016, an inmate, Jake R. Johnson, at the Summit County Jail claimed he was sexually assaulted by a Sheriff's Deputy.

According to the allegations, the deputy entered Johnson's cell, sexually assaulted him, and went back to work.

Johnson was transported to the Akron General Medical Center for an evaluation and after detectives investigated it was determined that he made the story up.

On Jan. 3, Johnson, 29 of Stow was charged with falsification and making false allegations of peace officer misconduct.

On Jan. 2, another inmate at the Summit County Jail made allegations that he was sexually assaulted by a different Sheriff's Deputy. According to the allegations, the deputy entered Nicholas A. Prokopchak's cell and sexually assaulted him. Just like the previous instance, it was determined during the investigation that the statements made by Prokopchak were false.

Prokopchak, 24 of Akron was charged with making false allegations of peace officer misconduct.

Investigators believe both inmates had discussed making these allegations with each other.

