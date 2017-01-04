Mid-America Boat Show ~ Register To Win Tickets!

PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE MID-AMERICA BOAT SHOW READY TO SET SAIL

AT I-X CENTER IN CLEVELAND JANUARY 18-21

With the Great Lakes boating season just a few months away, bring the family and get a jumpstart on the preparations at the 2018 Progressive Insurance Mid-America Boat Show at the I-X Center in Cleveland. Boats of all shapes and sizes, from all the major manufacturers will be on display! Bigger and better each year, this four-day, value-driven sale will showcase hundreds of the latest pontoon boats, cabin cruisers, ski boats, fishing boats and sailboats, the newest gear and tackle and more. Whether you like fishing, sailing, cruising, skiing, wakeboarding, or just want to pick up parts and accessories to enhance a boat already owned, the show will have something for everyone!



Representatives from marine manufacturers and area dealerships, as well as top Great Lakes fishing experts and product vendors, will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest watercraft, accessories and angling. Plus, adding to the excitement surrounding the show will be the chance to learn to scuba dive at the DEMA Dive Pool. Get in the fresh water pool and learn from trained professionals right at the show. Other exciting features include the daily fishing and boating seminars, Pirate Island with appearances by Capt’n Willie “The Great Lakes Pirate,” daily show giveaways and more. Additional features can be found on the boat show website, www.clevelandboatshow.com.



WHEN:

Thursday, January 18 : Noon – 9 PM

Friday, January 19: Noon – 9 PM

Saturday, January 20: 11 AM – 9 PM

Sunday, January 21: 11 AM – 6 PM

WHERE:

I-X Center

One I-X Center Drive

Cleveland, Ohio 44135

TICKETS:

Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for seniors age 60 and older. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Save time and skip the box office lines, buy advance tickets online at www.ClevelandBoatShow.com.

The Mid-America Boat Show is sponsored by Progressive Insurance and produced by the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association.