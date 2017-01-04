Woman robbed at gunpoint trying to buy cell phone from Internet ad

Police are investigating after a woman says she was robbed when she met up with a man to buy his cell phone

It happened in Akron shortly before noon Tuesday.

A 25-year-old Brunswick woman drove to the 1900 block of Newton Street to buy a cell phone that she found listed on the internet. When she arrived, a black male came out of the apartments and got into the passenger seat of her car. The male pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.

She gave the suspect her cell phone, a debit card and $400.

The suspect got out of her car and walked back into the apartment building. The victim drove to a nearby store and called the police.

The suspect is a black male, 25, 5'10", 150 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.

