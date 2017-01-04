Brook Park Council President confronted over not allowing vote on Councilwoman's resignation

Emotions reached the boiling point at Brook Park City Council's meeting Tuesday over Councilwoman Julie McCormick's appearance.

McCormick resigned her seat in December after being arrested twice for shoplifting. Cases with value's high enough to make them felonies. The question was can Councilwoman McCormick rescind her resignation?

Brook Park councilwoman accused of shoplifting resigns

Law Director Carol Horvath says no, reasoning that McCormick quit effective immediately, turned in all her keys and city ID. McCormick ally and Council President Jim Astorino ignored the Director's advice and said, "There is nobody here that has provided me with a legal order from a court that says she can't be here."

The crowd replied "Oh, come on."

Director Horvath explained that the law was against Astorino not allowing a vote to remove McCormick.

"At this point Mr. Chairman please let me speak to this issue. First off, you have no authority to make that determination and I don't care if you turn my microphone off," Dir. Horvath said.

Brook Park City Council meeting erupts

Astorino did turn it off generating a strong reaction and loud "Boo's" from the crowd.

It got so heated that at one point Brook Park Police showed up to make sure everything was OK.

The coolest head was Mayor Tom Coyne who also confronted Astorino.

"You accepted that resignation. If not you lied to the people of the city. It's on tape," said Mayor Coyne.

Contacted today Astorino was asked why he ignored the Law Director's advice.

He replied, "I didn't ignore the Law Director's advice. I ran the meeting."

Another Brook Park Council Member in trouble with the law

At the end of the meeting an audience member may have summed up the feelings and shouted, "This is our town we want her to step down."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.