11 Marc's locations now accepting credit cards other than Discover

It started off as a test at the Strongsville location, but 11 of the 58 Marc's stores now take credit cards other than Discover.

For a long time, Marc's only accepted Discover, check, cash and WIC vouchers for payment. Eleven stores now accept debit, Mastercard and Visa as well. Mobile wallet transactions are available too.

Madison

Boardman

Austintown

Niles

Solon

Loehmann's Plaza

Waterloo

Kent

Cuyahoga Falls

Great Northern

Strongsville

“We know this was a long time in the making but we wanted to make sure that this newer costlier process of accepting credit cards will not in any way affect our low pricing strategy,” said Kevin Yaugher, President and COO. “Our upgrade to chip technology allowed an easier transition to include these additional payment options.”

