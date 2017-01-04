Reward for triple murder suspect increased to $10,000

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force needs the public's in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun.

Police say Calhoun shot and killed Sara Marsh, 32, and LaSaun Sanders, 33, in Ravenna in November.

Marsh was pregnant at the time of her death.

Calhoun is a 25 year old black male standing approximately 5’09” and weighing 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Calhoun may have shaved his head and beard. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Authorities don't know the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

The US Marshals Service, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff will pay up to $10,000 for information that directly leads to the arrest of Calhoun. Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department continue to look for Calhoun as well. If you have any information give them a call.

