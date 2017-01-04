Cleveland Giant Eagle employees at closing stores concerned about jobs

About 120 Giant Eagle employees may be offered jobs at other grocery store locations after two Cleveland stores and a GetGo gas station close soon.

The Pennsylvania-based store announced this week that the store at 11501 Buckeye Road will close Feb. 4 and the store at 13820 Lorain Ave. will close March 4. The GetGo on East 116th Street will close on Feb. 4 as well.

The pharmacies inside the stores and the Huntington Bank branch employees will also have their routines changed.

Employees at the stores with an expiration date said they may or may not get jobs at other stores. Even if they are offered jobs at other locations, it won't be close to their neighborhoods.

One employee said he rides his bike to work and it will be hard for him to get to another store if he's offered another job.

Several patrons at Giant Eagle on Buckeye road said they have come to count on the convenience of having the stores and the GetGo gas station nearby and that it will be a hardship for them to shop at other stores.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.