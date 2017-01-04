Akron police looking for suspects who broke into a car on Christmas night (Source Akron Police)

Investigators in Akron are looking for two suspects involved in breaking into someone's car to steal their cash and credit cards on Christmas night.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Carroll Street on Dec. 25th between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The victim had cash stolen from their car and almost $600 charged on their credit card. The Akron police is asking for help from the public to identify the suspects.

If you have any information about the crimes you are asked to contact police at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspects don't attempt to approach, please call 911.

