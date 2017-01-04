Raekwon McMillan, Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley declare for the NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Standout middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State's defense to declare for the NFL draft.

He follows All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley, who announced this week they would skip their senior seasons for the NFL.

McMillan's decision, announced Wednesday via Twitter, wasn't unexpected. A unanimous All-Big Ten player the past two seasons, McMillan had 15 tackles and a sack of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in Ohio State's 31-0 loss to the Tigers last Saturday.

Meanwhile, quarterback J.T Barrett will return for his senior season.

Barrett had said after the Fiesta Bowl loss that it would be "hard to walk away" after such a lopsided defeat.

Other Buckeyes who haven't made an announcement but could leave early for the draft include defensive end Tyquan Lewis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and H-back Curtis Samuel.

