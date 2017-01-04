Southwest Airlines will stop flying out of Akron-Canton airport in June

The news came as a surprise to passengers.

"Somebody else will fill the space. It never ends. As long as the facility's here, people are going to use it, I'm sure it'll keep moving," said Raza Khan.

"Any flights that are affected probably are going to affect travelers. My family is from the West, typically flights travel to and from," said Kristi Campbell.

This will impact three daily flights out of Akron-Canton Airport. All Southwest flights out of this airport flight to Atlanta, then they connect to other cities like Chicago, Dallas, Orlando and Las Vegas.

Over the phone, CAK CEO Rick McQueen said he's disappointed and they'll feel the effects, but Delta still flies to Atlanta and Spirit Airlines just added several vacation destinations from Akron-Canton, so that has softened the blow.

Carl Weeden often chooses this airport over Cleveland Hopkins and he hopes the choices stick around.

"Sometimes Cleveland can be congested, here in Akron you know it's very easy to get into, service is great, you don't have to wait as long," Weeden said.

Southwest still flies out of Cleveland. We're still waiting to hear how many jobs will be affected.

Southwest said employees will be offered other opportunities within the company. Below are statements from the airport and Southwest.

FROM AKRON-CANTON:

Despite strong community support of the airline and service, Southwest has made a business decision to no longer service Atlanta through Akron-Canton Airport after June 2, 2017. The reduction will impact Southwest's only remaining route from Akron-Canton to Atlanta.

While this is disappointing news, the reduction will not limit access to this key market, as Delta continues to offer customers nonstop, daily flights from CAK to Atlanta and beyond. CAK will also continue to offer nonstop service to 13 destinations and one-stop access to the globe aboard American, Delta, Spirit and United.

With the reduction, we project that available seat capacity will remain flat year over year. All other airlines remain strong partners at CAK, offering customers great fares, exceptional service and easy connections.

We will continue to position the airport with affordable costs, exceptional customer service, and award-winning marketing support to increase capacity for our community.

SOUTHWEST:

Southwest will cease operations in Akron-Canton at the end of our current flight schedule, on June 3, 2017. The decision to leave a community is never easy, and is never made quickly. After more than five years of serving Akron-Canton, we no longer see a local, sustainable travel demand to support our service. We must utilize our resources to serve communities and markets that align with long-term business plans. Our main focus right now is on our Employees who are impacted. We are supporting them as they make decisions regarding new opportunities within the company. We truly appreciate the support of Akron-Canton communities. We will have no other service changes for our Northeast Ohio Customers using CAK through June 3, 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.