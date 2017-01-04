Twinsburg Police search for suspect involved in Christmas Eve robbery

The Twinsburg Police are looking for a man who robbed a BP/7-11 store at gunpoint on Christmas Eve. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Darrow road.

The suspect exited the store and got in the passenger side of a grey vehicle. No description of the driver is available, if you recognize the suspect or vehicle you are asked to call the police at 304-425-1234

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.