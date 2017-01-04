Teen boy charged with felonious assault following stabbing of girl

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with felonious assault after police said he stabbed a 12-year-old girl several times.



Investigators said the incident happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. inside a house at the corner of 13th street Northwest and Piper Court Northwest. They believe an argument potentially over a phone led to a knife being pulled by the boy.

Police said the boy was currently on probation, however it's unclear as to why.



Jimmy Kemp works near the crime scene. He saw police cars, ambulances and the fire department respond.



Kemp said the girl who was stabbed is well liked in the area and stopped into his place of employment Wednesday after being released from the hospital.



"She said she's got a couple stitches, but other than that she's in good spirits," Kemp said. "(She's) a little sore, other than that she's happy."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.