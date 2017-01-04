RG3’s days may be numbered as a Brown

As the Cleveland Browns move on to the offseason several critical roster decisions are looming. One of the biggest one’s may be at quarterback where Robert Griffin III who only started 5 games this season and looked less that spectacular in the process.

He is due just over $9 million next season if they opt to keep him on the roster making it doubtful that the team will keep him if he isn’t the clear starter moving forward.

Coach Hue Jackson at the Browns season ending Press Conference Monday stopped short of committing to RG3 in the future so that only leaves us to speculate that the team isn’t sold on him as the starter moving forward.

Also with 3 or possibly 4 first round draft prospects at the position and the Browns having 4 of the first 50 picks in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. RG3’s days as a Cleveland Brown may be numbered.

