Several fire departments respond to a house fire in Avon

Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Avon Wednesday night.

The fire was on Long Road. The call came into to dispatch around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire. As of now there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire has been put out, no word on how much damage was done.

