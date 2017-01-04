Edwin Encarnacion attends Cleveland Cavaliers game

Edwin Encarnacion attended Wednesday's NBA game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. (Source : Twitter @Cavs)

The newest member of the Cleveland sports family spent the night watching the defending NBA champions. Edwin Encarnacion attended Wednesday's NBA game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls.

Encarnacion had his physical on Wednesday with the Cleveland Indians.

On Thursday the Indians will have a press conference to introduce Encarnacion as the newest member of the team.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.