The Chicago Bulls run over the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls and it showed, they dropped this one 106-94.

LeBron James led the Cavs in scoring with 31 but it just wasn’t enough. Jimmy Butler was on fire for the Bulls with a team high 20, Taj Gibson chipped in 18, Michael Carter-Williams threw in 13.

This snapped the Cavs 3 game win streak. The Cavs got off to a fast start led 15-2 but after the 1st quarter the Bulls kind of controlled the game.

The Bulls shot 56% in the 2nd quarter and never really cooled down. The Cavs play Brooklyn on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

