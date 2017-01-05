Update: Water restored in the city of Green - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Update: Water restored in the city of Green

GREEN, OH (WOIO) -

The city of Green was without water overnight after a water main break at the city's main line. This affects an estimated 25,000 people.

The break happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Massillon Road. Crews worked to repair it overnight and water was restored around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Those impacted the most were Aqua Ohio customers.

City of Green communications manager Valerie Wolford said many Green residents are on well water and were not impacted by the break. 

Officials say no boil alert is necessary.

