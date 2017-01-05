Someone put all the Browns QB's into 'We Didn't Start the Fire' and it's great

Cleveland may have not personally started the dumpster fire that is the Cleveland Browns, but it has been suffering from it for many, many years, something which is painfully obvious in a new Browns "We Didn't Start The Fire" parody.

Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd on Fox Sports Radio, posted the video on his Twitter, putting all of the Browns quarterbacks since 1999 into the Billy Joel song.

"The Browns are a dumpster fire," the catchy tune says. "You can be their QB, but only briefly."

"And prob'ly as I sing this song, they're gonna find another one."

Too true.

