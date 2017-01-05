Jury indicts Springfield man in death of 3-month-old daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck has been indicted on a murder charge.

Clark County grand jurors have indicted Brian Hayslip on murder and other charges in Lilly Hayslip's death. Hayslip earlier pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Clark County Municipal Court. A new court date hasn't been set.

Court documents allege the 22-year-old Springfield man told police he shook his daughter when she began crying Dec. 27. Her body was found inside his running truck in Mercer County.

Police say they found Hayslip in a field, where he reportedly said he was looking for a place to bury Lilly.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Hayslip has apologized, saying he'd "take back everything" if possible.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.