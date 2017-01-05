Kent State football player accused of kidnapping will be allowed to train for NFL combine

A Kent State University football player who is set to begin trial for kidnapping later this month will be allowed to leave the state to train for the NFL combine.

KSU senior Nathan Holley is charged with felonious assault and first-degree kidnapping related to an incident with a female student on Nov. 3.

At a supplemental indictment on Jan. 3, Holley plead not guilty and asked that his court-mandated GPS device be removed so that he could go to Minnesota to train for the combine. Judge Laurie Pittman granted the request on the stipulation that he notify the state of his return 48 hours prior so that the victim could be notified.

Prosecutors said that, despite a no-contact order, Holley had reached out to the victim via text messaging and Snapchat after initial court hearings. They noted that the victim was scared of what would happen if she didn't respond to Holley.

Holley is the safety on the KSU team and boasts 401 career tackles. He was an two-time All-MAC first team selection the last two seasons. KSU said after the initial incident that Holley had been "suspended from the team indefinitely."

Holley's trial will begin Jan. 24.

