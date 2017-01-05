Suspected shooter in Bedford murder turns self in

The suspected shooter in the Bedford homicide that left a 33-year-old father dead has turned himself in.

Trevis Stephens was sitting in the Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grill on New Year's Day when a bullet came through the window and killed him.

John Word, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was on federal parole at the time of the shooting.

Clairese Murray, 35, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Police say she was the get-away driver.

Both Murray and Word were arraigned Thursday. Murray was given a $250,000 bond. Bond was denied for Word.

