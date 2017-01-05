Indians officially announce Edwin Encarnacion signing

The Cleveland Indians announced the signing of first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion Thursday morning.

Encarnacion showed up in Cleveland Wednesday to take a physical, the final stipulation in his $65 million, three-year contract with the AL champions. His contract includes a club option for the 2020 season.

The former Blue Jays slugger, who turns 34 on Saturday, has hit 193 homers in the past five years and 310 in his big league career. He previously spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Encarnacion appears to be enjoying his time in Cleveland thus far, showing up at a Cleveland Cavaliers game on Wednesday night.

The Indians said that Encarnacion plans to donate $100,000 annually during his contract to Cleveland- and Dominican-based organizations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.