Autopsy shows 2 of suspected serial killer Shawn Grate's victims were strangled

Police have released the autopsy report for two of the women who they believe were killed by suspected serial killer Shawn Grate.

Grate was arrested on Sept. 13 after a woman called police saying he had kidnapped her. After being arrested, police say Grate led them to another body behind a vacant home in Mansfield. They later said the victim was Grate's ex-girlfriend Candice Cunningham.

Grate was indicted on a total of 23 counts in connection to the murders of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffin. He has also been charged for the 2015 death of Rebekah Leicy, of Mansfield, whose body was found in the woods in Ashland County. The death of an unidentified woman in Marion County discovered in 2005 is also being linked to Grate.

The autopsy shows that both Griffin and Stanley were strangled, matching with the preliminary autopsy report that Cleveland 19 obtained in September. Griffin's hands were tied behind her back, while her ankle was tied to her neck. A scarf was wrapped around Stanley's neck multiple times.

Grate, who plead insanity at a hearing in December, could receive the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted. A trial for the murder charges is planned for Nov. 6, 2017.

Grate will have a competency hearing on Jan. 6.

