Police arrest man accused of making threats against Perkins Schools

Police arrested a man Wednesday who they say made threats towards Perkins Schools.

Police say Shane Andrews, of Ashland, made a verbal threat last weekend involving "shooting up" the school. Andrews graduated from Perkins High School.

Perkins school officials say they increased security at their schools yesterday, but no students or staff were ever in danger.

Andrews is charged with aggravated menacing and incarcerated at the Erie County Jail.

