Police: Husband and wife burglarized 25+ homes in Geauga County

Police in Geauga County arrested a husband and wife team who they say are responsible for more than two dozen home burglaries.

Deputies say the couple, 48-year-old Donna and 46-year-old Raymond Miller, burglarized at least 25 homes in the county since August of 2016.

Deputies said they knocked on doors and, if no one answered, they would break in. They allegedly stole items like cash, guns, tools, jewelry, electronics and vacuum cleaners. Police said that the motive was most likely to get money for drugs.

The pair was arrested on Jan. 3 after a resident got on alert on his cell phone that showed the burglars in his home. Donna was arrested at the house, while Raymond fled and was arrested later in Lakewood.

