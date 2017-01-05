Stay of execution remains for convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell

Convicted Cleveland serial killer, Anthony Sowell was scheduled to die for his crimes in 2012. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the stay of execution for Anthony Sowell will remain in effect until exhaustion of all state post-conviction proceedings, including any appeals.

A jury found Sowell guilty in 2011 of murdering 11 women between June 2007 and September 2009. The victims' remains were found inside and outside of Sowell's Imperial Avenue home in Cleveland.

He was also found guilty of raping several women, who survived.

In a 5-2 decision, the Court voted to uphold the 2011 convictions of Sowell. A principal issue in the case concerned whether the trial court committed reversible error in conducting an in camera hearing regarding statements Sowell made in a series of police interrogations and closing the voir dire of jurors in the case.

