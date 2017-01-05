Billy Joel will perform this summer at Progressive Field

The Cleveland Indians, Live Nation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field this summer.

This is the first time Joel will perform in Cleveland in an outdoor venue.

The concert will be Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

The team gave details of the performance at a Thursday morning press conference. Tickets are available online starting in January.

Joel will play at a number of ballparks this summer, including the Cubs', Phillies' and Braves' ballparks.

